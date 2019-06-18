Beat The Heat. Work Out For Free

Youfit Health Clubs , Virginia

Stop in to any Youfit Health Club on June 18 to kick off your summer sweat session by working out for FREE! Come to a Youfit, bring a friend, take a fun GX class, and donate to a great cause – UNICEF Workout For Water. Work out with us and help change a child’s life with clean water. Click the link to make a donation.

Youfit Health Clubs , Virginia
Charity & Fundraisers, Fitness, Health & Wellness
