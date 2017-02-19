Beads, Bones, & Suspects: A Mardi Gras Celebration (Feat. Bonerama & New Orlean Suspects)

Bonerama has become an influence and contribution to the sound of New Orleans music today. With newer acts such as Trombone Shorty and Big Sam's Funky Nation joining them on the national music scene, it's New Orleans that has benefited with a newfound reputation as being a bonafide "Trombone Town". These bands all carry the trombone like the trophy it truly is in New Orleans. And Bonerama was there first. The band has performed and recorded with countless national artists such as R.E.M., OKGo, Tom Morello, Wayne Kramer (MC5), Jill Sobule and so many more, all while bringing their distinctive sounds from New Orleans to a national spotlight. Festivals and events such as Monterey Jazz Fest to High Sierra Music Festival, Jam Cruise, Bear Creek Festival and of course the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival only outline the extensive festival work this band has under its' name. National television appearances on

CBS (Late Show with David Letterman), HBO (Comic Relief, Treme) and CNN have further exposed

Bonerama to a wide range of unsuspecting new viewers. While enduring lineup changes, member displacement, tragedy and loss over the years, the song for Bonerama has remained the same; being centered around their beloved trombone & city, while striving for greatness with a fun spirit. Whether it's their inventive covers or funky, rocking originals, Bonerama is calling you to Shake It Baby.

Start with members of three of the top bands to come out of New Orleans, The Neville Brothers, The Radiators, and The Dirty Dozen - then add a saxophonist who was James Brown's horn director for 12 years, and a keyboard player with extraordinary talent, and you have The New Orleans Suspects. With well over a century of touring experience combined, this is a real band with genuine musicianship and more seasoning than any of New Orleans' greatest dishes. They have been making an enormous impact with their live performances across the country, and have established themselves as one of the brightest new lights out of the Crescent City. Funky drumbeats, greasy wailing saxophones, razor-sharp guitar playing, rollicking piano and swampy organ swells, strutting bass lines and tight vocal harmonies make this band stand above the rest. Just as the wind shifts over the Mississippi River, so does the music the band creates - strains of Dr John and the Nevilles, The Meters and Allan Toussaint, brass bands and piano legends, hot nights and sweat-soaked streets, all combine in an original way to create what is now known as The New Orleans Suspects.