BBQ & Bluegrass Festival @ Breaux Vineyards

Say farewell to summer with a relaxing and fun-filled afternoon at Breaux Vineyards! Experience our 9th Annual BBQ & Bluegrass! We will have wine tastings available by reservation, delicious BBQ, craft vendors, and live bluegrass featuring the Plank Stompers! This event will go on rain or shine!

Seating is limited, so we encourage you to reserve early! Blanket and pop up tents etc are welcomed. Social distancing will be in place as well as our daily safety and sanitation protocol. This event does not have any entry/ticket fee but we DO have the regular, minimal fee pp for table reservations.