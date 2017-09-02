Local CrossFit competition for ALL fitness levels! This competition is comprised of 2 person teams consisting of 1 male and 1 female per team. We have a Scaled, Rx, and Masters divisions. No matter what your skill level, there is a division for you! Each team is $189 per team, and all competitors will receive one t-shirt and a professional photo.
Battle at Bull Run
Raise the Bar 9046 Hornbaker Rd , Virginia 20109
Raise the Bar 9046 Hornbaker Rd , Virginia 20109
Fitness
