Battle at Bull Run

to Google Calendar - Battle at Bull Run - 2017-09-02 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Battle at Bull Run - 2017-09-02 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Battle at Bull Run - 2017-09-02 08:00:00 iCalendar - Battle at Bull Run - 2017-09-02 08:00:00

Raise the Bar 9046 Hornbaker Rd , Virginia 20109

Local CrossFit competition for ALL fitness levels! This competition is comprised of 2 person teams consisting of 1 male and 1 female per team. We have a Scaled, Rx, and Masters divisions. No matter what your skill level, there is a division for you! Each team is $189 per team, and all competitors will receive one t-shirt and a professional photo.

Info
Raise the Bar 9046 Hornbaker Rd , Virginia 20109 View Map
Fitness
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Battle at Bull Run - 2017-09-02 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Battle at Bull Run - 2017-09-02 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Battle at Bull Run - 2017-09-02 08:00:00 iCalendar - Battle at Bull Run - 2017-09-02 08:00:00
Just Desserts Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular