Battersea Holiday Homes Tour - Art, Architecture & Music

Gather friends and start your holidays with a tour of seven beautifully decorated homes and a beautiful church in the Walnut Hill neighborhood of Petersburg,the "new suburb", that started to develop around the 1920s. Additionally the city's museums: Centre Hill, Blandford Church, Farmers Bank and the Exchange Building will also be open and decorated and the Petersburg Area Art League will open its Trees of Christmas exhibit. There will be music playing throughout the tour/ Historic Battersea will host guests with a very large trains & villages exhibit, live music, a bonfire on the lawn for roasting hot dogs, marshmallows, s'mores, and there will be hot toddies, wine, hot chocolate and cider available, along with artisans with lovely gift items and other food vendors.

Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 on day of tour.