Bass Ensemble

to Google Calendar - Bass Ensemble - 2017-11-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bass Ensemble - 2017-11-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bass Ensemble - 2017-11-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bass Ensemble - 2017-11-15 19:00:00

Goodson Chapel - Recital Hall 1400 L.P. Hill Drive, Virginia 22601

Bass Ensemble

Wednesday, November 15 / Under the direction of Professor of Bass Donovan Stokes, members of the Bass Ensemble present their fall concert. Visit www.conservatoryperforms.org for more information. FREE

Info
Goodson Chapel - Recital Hall 1400 L.P. Hill Drive, Virginia 22601 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - Bass Ensemble - 2017-11-15 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bass Ensemble - 2017-11-15 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bass Ensemble - 2017-11-15 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bass Ensemble - 2017-11-15 19:00:00
Broaden Horizons Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular