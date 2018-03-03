Madcap mastermind, Ken Ludwig (Lend Me a Tenor and Moon Over Buffalo), reinvents Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s 1902 classic mystery into a hilarious romp about everyone’s favorite detective and his most infamous case. The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being murdered one by one, and Sherlock Holmes, along with his trusted sidekick Dr. Watson, must work feverishly to crack the mystery of the curse before it dooms the newest heir. With only five energetic actors playing the roles of more than 40 quirky characters, this production from America’s oldest theater takes the audience on a sidesplitting caper through the Devonshire moors, crowded railway stations, foggy London streets, and gloomy baronial mansions where the duo searches for clues, runs into dead ends, and puzzles out the truth for the shockingly funny conclusion.
Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Theater & Dance
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 17, 2017
Aug 18, 2017
