BASIS Independent McLean Open House (Age 2-Grade 12)

BASIS Independent McLean 8000 Jones Branch Drive McLean, VA , Virginia 22102

Attend our January 12 Open House!

Learn about our program: We will discuss how our curriculum progresses through the years and highlight our extensive clubs, sports, and competitive offerings.

Meet our teachers: Our expert educators will share how they create a dynamic, content-rich environment for high-level learning.

Tour our campus: Explore our facilities, including our theater, gymnasium, science labs, art studios, playgrounds, and more.

Have your questions answered: Engage with school leadership as well as currently enrolled students and their parents.

BASIS Independent McLean 8000 Jones Branch Drive McLean, VA , Virginia 22102
