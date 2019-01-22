BASIS Independent McLean Information Session for Grades 5-12

BASIS Independent McLean 8000 Jones Branch Drive McLean, VA , Virginia 22102

Attend this info session, and you will:

Receive an overview of our world-acclaimed academic program, mission and philosophy, and extensive elective and extracurricular offerings.

Learn specifics about the well-rounded, high-achieving BASIS Curriculum, from unique subjects like economics, logic, and fine arts to The Academy, a new optional humanities track for students in grades 8–12.

Hear about our students' incredible academic journeys—from taking all three sciences (biology, chemistry, physics) in middle school all the way to college counseling, seminar courses, and university-level independent research in high school.

Get to know school leadership and faculty, and ask any questions on your mind.

BASIS Independent McLean 8000 Jones Branch Drive McLean, VA , Virginia 22102
