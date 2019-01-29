BASIS Independent McLean Information Session for Grades 1-8

Attend this info session, and you will:

Receive an overview of our world-acclaimed academic program for grades 1–8, as well as our mission and philosophy.

Learn specifics about the well-rounded, high-achieving BASIS Curriculum, such as unique subjects like Mandarin, logic, economics, and fine arts, and our extensive elective and extracurricular offerings.

Hear about our students' incredible academic journeys—from our unique two-teacher model in the elementary grades to actively using knowledge as a tool in middle school.

Get to know school leadership and faculty, and ask any questions on your mind.