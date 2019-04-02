BASIS Independent McLean Information Session for Grades 1-8

About BASIS Independent McLean:

We are an age 2–grade 12 private school in Fairfax County, Northern Virginia.

Home to the globally benchmarked BASIS Curriculum, a liberal arts program with a STEM focus designed to inspire mastery and excellence in our students as they learn at

the highest international levels.

Our teachers are passionate educators with proven subject expertise who make learning an engaging and joyful endeavor.

Our students and teachers live by our community values, which are to SHOW Respect, TAKE Responsibility, and MAKE Improvements.

Attend this info session, and you will:

Receive an overview of our world-acclaimed academic program for grades 1–8, as well as our mission and philosophy.

Learn specifics about the well-rounded, high-achieving BASIS Curriculum, such as unique subjects like Mandarin, logic, economics, and fine arts, and our extensive elective and extracurricular offerings.

Hear about our students' incredible academic journeys—from our unique two-teacher model in the elementary grades to actively using knowledge as a tool in middle school.

Get to know school leadership and faculty, and ask any questions on your mind.