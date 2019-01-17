BASIS Independent McLean Information Session for Age 2-Grade 4

Attend this info session, and you will:

Receive an overview of our world-acclaimed academic program for students age 2 through grade 4, as well as our mission and philosophy.

Learn specifics about the well-rounded, high-achieving BASIS Curriculum, such as unique subjects like Mandarin, engineering, and fine arts, and our extensive elective and extracurricular offerings.

Hear about our students' incredible academic journeys—from their first steps in the Twos Program and making discoveries in PreK and kindergarten to our unique two-teacher model and Connections course in the Primary Program.

Get to know school leadership and faculty, and ask any questions on your mind.