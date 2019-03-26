BASIS Independent McLean Information Session for Age 2-Grade 12

About BASIS Independent McLean:

We are an age 2–grade 12 private school in Fairfax County, Northern Virginia.

Home to the globally benchmarked BASIS Curriculum, a liberal arts program with a STEM focus designed to inspire mastery and excellence in our students as they learn at the highest international levels.

Our teachers are passionate educators with proven subject expertise who make learning an engaging and joyful endeavor.

Our students and teachers live by our community values, which are to SHOW Respect, TAKE Responsibility, and MAKE Improvements.

Attend this info session, and you will:

Receive an overview of our world-acclaimed academic program, mission and philosophy, and extensive elective and extracurricular offerings.

Learn specifics about the well-rounded, high-achieving BASIS Curriculum, from our two-teacher model in younger grades to unique subjects like Mandarin, logic, and engineering, to The Academy, a new optional humanities track for students in grades 8–12.

Hear about our students' incredible academic journeys—from their first steps into our Twos Program all the way to college counseling, seminar courses, and university-level independent research in high school.

Get to know school leadership and faculty, and ask any questions on your mind.