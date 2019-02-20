BASIS Independent McLean Early Learning Meet & Greet for Age 2-Kindergarten

Attend this info session, and you will:

Receive an overview of our Early Learning Program (Twos, PreK, and Kindergarten), as well as our mission and philosophy.

Learn about the well-rounded, high-achieving BASIS Curriculum in the Early Years, such as unique subjects like Mandarin, engineering, World Discovery, and drama, as well as our extracurricular offerings.

Hear how our program sets the pace for a successful educational journey as we empower our early learners’ curiosity through inquiry, discovery, and opportunities for exploration.

Get to know our Early Learning teachers, who are experts in early childhood development, as well as other faculty members.