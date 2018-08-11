The BASIS Independent McLean Advantage: An Information Session

BASIS Independent McLean 8000 Jones Branch Drive , Virginia 22102

Join us for this information session at BASIS Independent McLean, a PreK-12 private school in Tysons Corner. Our admissions team will share what sets us apart from not just other private schools in Northern Virginia, but schools all around the world.

You will learn more about the journey taken by BASIS Independent McLean students and how the nationally-ranked BASIS Curriculum and our passionate, expert teachers create a supportive environment that shows students that hard work results in extraordinary outcomes.

BASIS Independent McLean 8000 Jones Branch Drive , Virginia 22102 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
703.854.1253
