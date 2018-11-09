Join us for the 2018 Barrels, Brew, & BBQ Festival for a great evening of delicious BBQ & fixins, local wine and craft brewery tastings, live music, silent and 50/50 auctions, raffle, and games at Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Norfolk, who supports families seeking medical care for their sick children. Tickets: Early Bird $25, Advanced $30, Gate $35, VIP $50 (Limited Availability)