Barrels, Brew & BBQ Festival

Join us for the 2018 Barrels, Brew, & BBQ Festival for a great evening of delicious BBQ & fixins, local wine and craft brewery tastings, live music, silent and 50/50 auctions, raffle, and games at Hunt Club Farm in Virginia Beach. Proceeds benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Norfolk, who supports families seeking medical care for their sick children. Tickets: Early Bird $25, Advanced $30, Gate $35, VIP $50 (Limited Availability)

Info
Hunt Club Farm 2388 London Bridge Road, Virginia 23456 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
757-627-5386
please enable javascript to view
