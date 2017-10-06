Barn Appetit at the State Fair of Virginia

Barn Appetit on Oct. 6 has all the ingredients for a perfect date night at the State Fair. Enjoy a delicious farm-to-fork dinner at 6:30 p.m. in Meadow Hall featuring locally sourced foods and craft libations at the historic birthplace of Secretariat. The ticket also includes admission to the Fair and a free ride on the giant Ferris wheel.

Wendy Yohman of Jake’s Place in Ashland kicks off the evening with “Southern Comfortable” specialties. The local producers who grew or raised the food being served will also be at the event. The menu will include arugula salad with goat cheese, beets and walnuts; pulled pork and kale eggrolls; bourbon glazed ribs; a grits station with toppings; fried green tomatoes and hush puppies; homemade pound cake and apple cobbler. For craft libations, Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery is releasing its latest Secretariat craft beer just in time for Barn Appetit.

There will be a heaping helping of Meadow Stable history for guests who stroll through the galleries and exclusive exhibits and around the original horse barns. Groundshaker, a great-great granddaughter of Secretariat, will be prancing in her paddock, along with Mia the miniature horse, to greet visitors.

A portion of the proceeds from Barn Appetit will benefit the Historic Barn Restoration fund.