Balloons Over Rockbridge

to

Virginia Horse Center 487 Maury River Road, Virginia 24450

JOIN US FOR A WEEKEND FULL OF FUN!!!

Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy great local bands, a variety of food and merchandise vendors, beer and wine, children’s activities and most of all…..

BEAUTIFUL HOT AIR BALLOONS!!!!

Piloted balloon flights are taking place at 6 pm on Friday,

6 am and 6 pm Saturday and 6 am on Sunday. Flights are

$200 per person. Email dee@balloonsoverrockbridge.com to

book your flight today!

Tethered flights will be available Saturday 4-7 pm. Rides

are first come first served and cost

$15 for Adults and $10 for children under 10.

Balloon Pilot Meet and Greet

BOR/Team RWB 5k

Spectacular Ed McDaniel Memorial Balloon Glow at 9 pm on

Saturday

All balloon activities are weather dependent.

Click here for Ballooning FAQs

Admission to the event is FREE!!!!

***NO TENTS, POP-UPS, LARGE UMBRELLAS, COOLERS,

WEAPONS OR DRONES ALLOWED***

DOGS ARE WELCOME - well mannered,vaccinated and leashed please!

It will be hot so please plan accordingly for your pets needs.

For complete information and schedule of events pleas go to www.balloonsoverrockbridge.com

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
540-348-2797
