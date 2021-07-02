Balloons Over Rockbridge

JOIN US FOR A WEEKEND FULL OF FUN!!!
Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy great local bands, a variety of food and merchandise vendors, beer and wine, children’s activities and most of all…..
BEAUTIFUL HOT AIR BALLOONS!!!!
Piloted balloon flights are taking place at 6 pm on Friday,
6 am and 6 pm Saturday and 6 am on Sunday. Flights are
$200 per person. Email dee@balloonsoverrockbridge.com to
book your flight today!
Tethered flights will be available Saturday 4-7 pm. Rides
are first come first served and cost
$15 for Adults and $10 for children under 10.
Balloon Pilot Meet and Greet
BOR/Team RWB 5k
Spectacular Ed McDaniel Memorial Balloon Glow at 9 pm on
Saturday
All balloon activities are weather dependent.
Click here for Ballooning FAQs
Admission to the event is FREE!!!!
***NO TENTS, POP-UPS, LARGE UMBRELLAS, COOLERS,
WEAPONS OR DRONES ALLOWED***
DOGS ARE WELCOME - well mannered,vaccinated and leashed please!
It will be hot so please plan accordingly for your pets needs.
For complete information and schedule of events pleas go to www.balloonsoverrockbridge.com