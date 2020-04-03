Ballet Hispánico, America's leading Latino dance organization, has brought individuals and communities together to celebrate and explore Latino cultures through dance for nearly 50 years. The company is hailed for its technical precision and artistic virtuosity on the stage. Representing a multitude of nationalities, Ballet Hispánico reflects the ever-changing face of our nation. The company brings innovative ways of experiencing and sharing a cultural dialogue to the stage with a unique program of contemporary works that explore the diversity of Latino cultures.