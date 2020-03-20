Category A $45 | Category B $35 | Category C $20

$10 students with ID and youth 18 and under, 20%-30% subscription discounts available

Experience a grand performance of art and culture with Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano. Focused on the preservation and promotion of the culture of Mexico, both at home and abroad, the ensemble brings magnificent traditional costumes, fascinating rituals, and beautiful music to take you on a wonderful choreographic journey through the different regions of Mexico.