Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030

This joyous company comes direct from Mexico to share its country’s rich cultural gifts of dance, music, folklore, and costumes. In this spellbinding performance, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano showcases its country’s finest music and dance, pulsating with hypnotic rhythms and swirling colors, including a mosaic of traditional folk dances such as the Jarabe Tapatío, the Deer Dance, the Aztecs/Concheros, and more. Since its founding in 1952, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México has been touring the world entertaining audiences and demonstrating the richness of the Mexican culture. Experience for yourself the very essence of Mexico in this lively performance.

George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
Dance, Theater & Dance
