This joyous company comes direct from Mexico to share its country’s rich cultural gifts of dance, music, folklore, and costumes. In this spellbinding performance, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano showcases its country’s finest music and dance, pulsating with hypnotic rhythms and swirling colors, including a mosaic of traditional folk dances such as the Jarabe Tapatío, the Deer Dance, the Aztecs/Concheros, and more. Since its founding in 1952, Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México has been touring the world entertaining audiences and demonstrating the richness of the Mexican culture. Experience for yourself the very essence of Mexico in this lively performance.
Ballet Folclórico Nacional de México de Silvia Lozano
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030
George Mason University's Center for the Arts 4373 Mason Pond Dr., Fairfax, Virginia 22030 View Map
Dance, Theater & Dance
Nov 21, 2019Dec 22, 2019
Nov 21, 2019
Most Popular
A Remarkable Renovation
In turns Robert E. Lee’s boyhood home, a boarding house, and a museum, this Alexandria estate has seen its share of history. Read more
Coastal Renaissance
Revitalization in Cape Charles has helped establish the new Eastern Shore. Read more
Elegant Eggs
Dress up your picnic basket with decadent deviled eggs. Read more