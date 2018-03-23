Bald Eagle Release at Stratford Hall

The Wildlife Center of Virginia, a leading teaching and research hospital for native wildlife, will release a bald eagle on Friday, March 23 at noon at Stratford Hall. The release event is free and open to the public.

A month ago, Collections Manager Karen Louvar was walking the grounds of Stratford when she saw a bald eagle fall from a tree. The eagle was unable to fly; a conservation police officer captured the bird and took it to a wildlife rehabilitator before the eagle was transferred to the Wildlife Center in Waynesboro, Virginia. The female eagle had a low heart rate, bruising on her keel, and superficial abrasions on her feet. After receiving medical treatment from the Wildlife Center staff and plenty of rest the eagle is now ready to be released back into the wild.

Individuals who wish to attend should plan to arrive at Stratford by 11:45 a.m. Guests are asked to park at the Visitor Center and make their way to the oval in front of the Great House where the eagle will be released.