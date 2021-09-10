Reynolds Gallery is pleased to announce the opening of To Balance a Stone, a solo exhibition of Mary Temple’s works on paper and acrylic on canvas paintings at our 1514 West Main Street location. This collection of work was created in the summer of 2020 during the COVID-19 quarantine. During that time Mary’s days consisted of morning walks through city parks, followed by long days and evenings working in the studio. The show will open Friday, September 10 with an opening reception from 5-7 pm, and the show will be on view until October 23, 2021.