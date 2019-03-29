Back Roads Again

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226

Richmond Times Dispatch reporter Bill Lohmann and RTD photographer Bob Brown visit people and places around Virginia while looking for tasty pies. Featured on "Back Roads" airing on WCVE/WHTJ (Thursday, March 28, at 9:00 pm) they will return in triumph to Book People on Friday, March 29, at 5:00 for a signing of historic magnitude. Or maybe just get a slice of pie.

Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
