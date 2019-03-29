Richmond Times Dispatch reporter Bill Lohmann and RTD photographer Bob Brown visit people and places around Virginia while looking for tasty pies. Featured on "Back Roads" airing on WCVE/WHTJ (Thursday, March 28, at 9:00 pm) they will return in triumph to Book People on Friday, March 29, at 5:00 for a signing of historic magnitude. Or maybe just get a slice of pie.
Back Roads Again
Book People Richmond 536 Granite Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23226
Talks & Readings
