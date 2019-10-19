This year’s celebration of Baroque music features a selection of period keyboard music and choral masterpieces including Bach’s intimate and tender fifth motet, “Komm, Jesu, Komm” (BWV 229) by the Conservatory Choir and Shenandoah Chorus, under the direction of Matt Oltman and Karen Keating.
Bach-Handel Festival
Goodson Chapel - Recital Hall 1400 L.P. Hill Drive, Virginia 22601
Concerts & Live Music
