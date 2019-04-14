Savor a feast of Bach in a beautiful setting! Always one Norfolk’s most inviting spaces for music, historic Christ & St. Luke’s Episcopal Church has undergone recent renovations that make the concert experience even better. Celebrate the history and future of this historically significant landmark building in this glorious performance featuring superb artists including members of the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and vocal soloists, including Jolle Greenleaf, hailed as a “golden soprano” and “a major force in the New York early music-scene” (The New York Times) and baritone Anicet Castell, a singer who has performed regularly with such famous baroque ensembles such as les Arts Florissants, le Concert d'Astre´e, and more.
Bach Celebration
Christ and St. Luke's Episcopal Church 560 W Olney Rd, Norfolk, Virginia 23507
Concerts & Live Music
Mar 29, 2019
Mar 30, 2019
