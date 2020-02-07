Bacchus Wine and Food Festival

Party with Bacchus, the god of nature, vine and wine! You're invited to the Virginia Living Museum’s 15th annual Bacchus Wine & Food Festival! This party, voted a “Best of Hampton Roads” event in 2018, offers delicious samplings of fine wine and craft beer, tasty fare from outstanding local restaurants, an eclectic mix of live music and entertainment and a silent auction as you mingle with friends among the beautiful museum galleries and exhibits. Details at the website. Gods and goddesses await you at this annual gala fundraiser!

The Bacchus “Main Event” is from 7 to 10 p.m.

To give your evening an even more heavenly start, we’ve reserved the best of the best for the Divine Reception, 6 to 7 p.m. For a full hour enjoy exclusive samplings and priority access to all restaurants in a relaxing atmosphere. Not just a taste, we’ll fill your VIP glass with highly rated and local wines. Enjoy divine music. VIP parking is a breeze, close by. You’ll be more than ready for the Main Event at 7 p.m.

Tickets to the Bacchus Main Event are $65 (increases to $70 on Feb. 3); to the Divine Reception and the Main Event, $125. Tickets are non-refundable. Buy tickets online at thevlm.org/bacchus-festival-2020/

For ages 21 and over. Proceeds support science education at the VLM. Presenting sponsor of the festival is Old Point National Bank.