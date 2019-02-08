Bacchus, the god of nature, vine and wine, invites you to the Virginia Living Museum’s 14th Annual Bacchus Wine & Food Festival! This 2018 “Best of Hampton Roads” event offers delicious samplings of fine wine, tasty fare from outstanding local restaurants, and an eclectic mix of live music and entertainment as you mingle with friends amongst the beautiful museum galleries and exhibits. Gods and goddesses await you at this annual gala fundraiser!

Enjoy a silent auction with items from some of your favorite attractions and retailers including Luray Caverns, the Virginia Zoo, Hauser Jewelers, Whitley’s Peanut Factory, the Norfolk Tides, Hampton Inn & Suites, Cinema Café.

The Bacchus “Main Event” is from 7 to 10 p.m.

To give your evening an even more heavenly start, we’ve reserved the best of the best for the Divine Reception, 6 to 7 p.m. For a full hour enjoy exclusive samplings and priority access to all restaurants in a relaxing atmosphere. Not just a taste, we’ll fill your VIP glass with highly rated and local wines. Enjoy divine music. VIP parking is a breeze, close by. You’ll be more than ready for the Main Event at 7 p.m.

Tickets to the Bacchus Main Event are $65; to the Divine Reception and the Main Event, $125. Order tickets online at thevlm.org/bacchus-wine-food-festival-2019/

For ages 21 and over. Proceeds support community science education at the VLM. Presenting sponsor of the festival is Old Point National Bank.