Baby Shark Program

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601

Join us for a special presentation on Baby Catsharks that are bred and raised right here at the Virginia Living Museum! See the various stages of development and learn from an aquarist how these animals survive and thrive. Presentation will take place inside the Shark Zone exhibit. Included in museum admission. Museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Program will repeat Aug. 31. 757-595-1900.

Virginia Living Museum 524 J Clyde Morris Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia 23601
Education & Learning, Kids & Family
757-595-1900
