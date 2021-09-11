B'dam Brew Jam

Solo artist Joel Heilman opens for Josh Lief Band. Craft beers and Cider along with country cooking served in the canopied beer garden. Merchandise in the marketplace is peddled on paved walkways under tall shady oak trees. Half Pint tent has games to entertain the kids. Free parking, entry is $10 for adults and free for children 12 and under.

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink Event, outdoors
804 647-1935
