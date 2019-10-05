Ayrshire Farm (21846 Trappe Rd., Upperville, Va.) will host Fall Harvest Days designed to showcase their locally produced, Certified Organic, Certified Humane, heritage breed animals including turkeys, cattle, pigs, rabbits and chickens. On Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests will enjoy tractor tours, country crafts, live music, and kids’ activities. This event is free and open to the public.
Ayrshire Farm Hosts Fall Harvest Days
Ayrshire Farm 21846 Trappe Road, Virginia 20185
Ayrshire Farm 21846 Trappe Road, Virginia 20185
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink Event, Kids & Family
Oct 1, 2019Nov 12, 2019
Oct 3, 2019
