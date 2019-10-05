Ayrshire Farm Hosts Fall Harvest Days

Ayrshire Farm (21846 Trappe Rd., Upperville, Va.) will host Fall Harvest Days designed to showcase their locally produced, Certified Organic, Certified Humane, heritage breed animals including turkeys, cattle, pigs, rabbits and chickens. On Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests will enjoy tractor tours, country crafts, live music, and kids’ activities. This event is free and open to the public.