Awaken: A Tibetan Buddhist Journey Toward Enlightenment

Apr 27 – Aug 18, 2019 | Lower Level Exhibition Galleries

Power down, unplug, and join a voyage into the visionary art of Tibetan Buddhism. The journey from clamor to contemplation unfolds as you progress through a series of immersive spaces, engaging with spectacular art along the way. Nearly 100 objects, both historical and contemporary, are drawn largely from two of the country’s most extraordinary collections of Himalayan art: the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts and the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco.

Visitors are given the opportunity not only to view spectacular Buddhist art from the 9th century to as recent as 2016, but also to take part in the narrative it presents of a quest for enlightenment. For participants and viewers alike, the exhibition offers a pause from the ordinary noise of daily living and a chance to contemplate and reflect.

Free for VMFA members, children ages 6 and under, active-duty military personnel and their immediate families; $15 for adults, $12 for seniors 65 and older, and $10 for youth ages 7-17 and college students with ID.