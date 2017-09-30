Westover Episcopal Church, one of the oldest parishes in the nation, is announcing this year’s Autumn Pilgrimage House Tour. This year’s list includes several properties not available on previous tours, including the oldest plantation in Virginia and the homes of several presidents. Included on the tour this year are Sherwood Forest Plantation, Berkeley Plantation, Shirley Plantation, Pinecrest, River Ridge, Westover Plantation, and Westover Episcopal Church.

Each year, some of America’s most historic homes open their doors for this tour, and some are only open to the public on that one day. The tour is a fundraiser that has been organized for decades by Westover Church, and this year is being held on September 30.