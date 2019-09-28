The Autumn Pilgrimage House Tour (which was first held circa 1954) invites visitors to some of the most historic homes in America, some of which are open on this one day each year. The event is organized and benefits Westover Episcopal Church, one of the oldest parishes in America.
Autumn Pilgrimage House Tour 2019
Westover Episcopal Church 6401 John Tyler Memorial Hwy, Charles City, Virginia 23030
History, Home & Garden
Aug 24, 2019
