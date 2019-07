Poquoson Masonic Lodge #49 will be back for their 2nd Annual Autumn Bazaar & Cookout. 35 vendors, including crafters with handmade one-of-a-kind gifts and as several direct sale merchants with popular brands. Come on out for a cheeseburger or hot dog, chips and a drink. Come meet our amazing local vendors and let them help you with your shopping needs.

**Current vendor list, menu and details are posted on the website.