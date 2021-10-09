Boutique Art Show on the lawn at the gazebo at 228 Main and along historic Hayden's Lane, next to the Smithfield Gourmet Bakery. Visit the 15 artists who will have their work for sale. Pottery, acrylics, mixed media, sculpture, oils, watercolor, pen and ink, photography, fabric art, glass. Free admission.
Autumn Art Show
228 Main St. / Hayden's Lane 228 Main St Hayden's Lane, Virginia 23430
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, outdoors