Authors of "Writing Our Way Out" at the ARGS Writers Fest

Dave Coogan and co-authors Kelvin Belton and Dean Turner of "Writing Our Way Out" will be hosting a book discussion and selling copies of their book at the ARGS Writers Fest at the Appomattox Regional Governor's School (512 Washington Street, Petersburg) on 12/9 from 4 - 6 pm. This event is free and open to the public.

Detailing the formative and transformative memories of ten men, "Writing Our Way Out" is a creative culmination of writing class that began in the Richmond City Jail in Virginia. Compiled into a narrative by teacher Dave Coogan, these stories detail the conditions, traps, and turning points on the path to imprisonment in Modern America, as well as the redemptive and rehabilitative power of memoir. Dave Coogan says of the narrative: "these memoirs are written with this hope in mind: that each man might understand the story of his life, and in so doing, change its course.”