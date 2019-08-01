Author Visit

Henrico Public Library, Tuckahoe Branch 1901 Starling Drive, Virginia 23229

Join Bill Hardison, author of “Dinosaurs in the Cornfield: Lessons Unearthed on My Grandfather’s Farm,” at Tuckahoe Area Library in Henrico County, VA, on August 1, from 7:00pm-8:30pm for the Henrico Community Authors Showcase! Meet wonderful local authors at this free and open-to-the-public event.

Henrico Public Library, Tuckahoe Branch 1901 Starling Drive, Virginia 23229
