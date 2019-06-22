Author Panel & Signing

Heather Bennett and Amanda Spiers are hosting an author panel and book signing on June 22nd (6/22) from 3 to 4 p.m. This event will take place at the Barnes & Noble in Chesterfield, VA. For more information, check out the event’s website here: https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780061991892-0

“A Jar Full of Kisses,” written by Heather Bennett and illustrated by Amanda Spiers, tells the story of Prickles the hedgehog’s difficulty with saying goodbye. This children’s book is perfect to help kids through separation anxiety, moving away from friends, and other emotional issues.