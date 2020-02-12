Author Madelyn Rosenberg

One More Page Books 2200 N. Westmoreland Street, Arlington, Virginia 22213

Arlington's own, Madelyn Rosenberg shares her beautiful new picture book, CYCLOPS OF CENTRAL PARK at One More Page Books! Featuring a most unusual protagonist, CYCLOPS OF CENTRAL PARK dares readers to be brave and explore the world because, really, you never know what you might find. She is the author of several children’s books including TAKE CARE, THIS IS JUST A TEST (co-written with Wendy Wan-Long Shang), HOW TO BEHAVE AT A DOG SHOW, and the NANNY X series.

One More Page Books 2200 N. Westmoreland Street, Arlington, Virginia 22213
703-300-9746
