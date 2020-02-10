Author Kate Messner, CHIRP book release event

One More Page Books 2200 N. Westmoreland Street, Arlington, Virginia 22213

Author Kate Messner will be at at One More Page Books to share her brand new middle grade novel, CHIRP! In a compelling story rich with friendship, science, and summer fun, a girl finds her voice while navigating the joys and challenges of growing up. Kate Messner is a former middle-school English teacher and the author of E. B. White Read Aloud Award winner THE BRILLIANT FALL OF GIANNA Z. and its companion, THE EXACT LOCATION OF HOME.

One More Page Books 2200 N. Westmoreland Street, Arlington, Virginia 22213
