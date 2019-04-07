Richard Tognetti, artistic director

Inon Barnatan, piano

Internationally renowned for inspired programming and the rapturous response of audiences and critics, the Australian Chamber Orchestra (ACO) returns to the Moss Arts Center for their second visit. The ACO’s unique artistic style encompasses both the masterworks of the classical repertoire and innovative cross-art form projects and a vigorous commissioning program. Richard Tognetti became artistic director and lead violin in 1989. Under his inspiring leadership, the ACO has performed as a flexible and versatile ensemble of soloists, on modern and period instruments, as a small chamber group, as a small symphony orchestra, and as an electro-acoustic collective. Their program will include a new work by Samuel Adams, premiering on this tour, and Mozart’s Piano Concerto, no. 12 in A Major, featuring Inon Barnatan on piano. Barnatan, celebrated for his poetic sensibility, musical intelligence, and consummate artistry, recently completed his third season as the first artist in association of the New York Philharmonic.