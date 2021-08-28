August - September Exhibits @ Art Works!

See 4 new exhibits and tour 80 artist studios. Admission is free and open to the public Tuesdays - Sundays 11 am - 5 pm. Exhibits include:

James River Renderings 2021

The James River is Richmond’s defining natural resource. All during the year the James River Advisory Council (JRAC) works to conserve, preserve, and promote the river with clean-ups, holiday boating parades and stewardship awareness. Art Works is only two blocks from the James. We have asked artists to capture images of the river in and around Richmond for the annual James River Days JRAC celebrations.

The exhibit will be in the Centre Gallery.

Death of an Iceberg by Heidi Nunnally

Born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, Heidi lived in New York City for 14 years, witnessing historic moments, including ticker tape parades down Broadway, the 2003 blackout, Hurricane Sandy, and the visceral reality of 9/11. Back in Virginia, her photography has focused on nature, land/seascapes, and horses. An avid traveler, she has ventured to the Yukon, Iceland, Greenland, Alaska, and Austria. This exhibit features images from Greenland and follows the path of an iceberg as the arctic currents carry it into Disko Bay and beyond.

This exhibit will be in the Corner Gallery.

Faces and City Sights by Cathy Cazares

Cathy Cazares finds and creates beauty from rustic and sometimes, gritty places, where some may think no beauty lives. She expresses herself using photography, transfers, and pastels while reusing and repurposing materials. One will find social commentary in some of her artwork.

This exhibit will be in the Skylight Gallery.

AUGUST 2021 ALL MEDIA ART SHOW

This exhibit is a focal point of all Art Works’ openings. It is a juried show with cash prizes and is open to all artists and all mediums. Matt Lively will be the juror of this exhibit. In addition to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes there is also a special prize for artwork depicting dogs. Call for entries is July 26, 2021 – August 18, 2021. Submit your entries through our online form. Check our website for details on submitting your artwork