August Paint & Sip

to Google Calendar - August Paint & Sip - 2018-08-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - August Paint & Sip - 2018-08-05 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - August Paint & Sip - 2018-08-05 11:00:00 iCalendar - August Paint & Sip - 2018-08-05 11:00:00

Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132

Spend a fun afternoon laughing, listening to music and creating a one-of–a-kind masterpiece painting. This 3 hour event is just $35.00 and includes all art supplies, an awesome staff, and a lot of fun. Don’t worry! Absolutely NO art experience is necessary! Our talented instructors will walk you through every step of your creative process!

Info
Breaux Vineyards 36888 Breaux Vineyards Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia 20132 View Map
Crafts, Food & Drink, Leisure & Recreation
5406686299
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - August Paint & Sip - 2018-08-05 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - August Paint & Sip - 2018-08-05 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - August Paint & Sip - 2018-08-05 11:00:00 iCalendar - August Paint & Sip - 2018-08-05 11:00:00
Welcome Home Subscribe

Events

View more
TGL Subscribe Image

Most Popular