Audrey Moore RECenter 41st Annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show

41st Annual Holiday Arts and Crafts Show

Audrey Moore Recreation Center

Saturday December 1st 9am-4pm and Sunday, December 2nd , 10am-3:30pm

Experience one of Northern Virginia’s longest running arts and crafts show with plenty of great gifts to choose from. Top-quality handmade arts and crafts will be offered by nearly 100 of the area's finest artisans. Admission is $2 per person; children ages 12 and under are free. Door prizes will be awarded. Audrey Moore RECenter is located at 8100 Braddock Rd, Annandale. For more info or reasonable ADA accommodations, call 703-321-7081