Audrey Moore 42nd Arts and Craft Show 12/7/219 - 12/8/2019

42nd Annual Arts And Crafts Show

Audrey Moore Recreation Center

Saturday, December 7th from 9am to 4pm

Sunday, December 8th from 10am to 3:30pm

Experience one of Northern Virginia’s longest running arts and crafts show with plenty of great gifts to choose from. Top-quality handmade arts and crafts will be offered by nearly 100 of the area's finest artisans. Admission is $2 per person; children ages 12 and under are free. Door prizes will be awarded. Audrey Moore RECenter is located at 8100 Braddock Rd, Annandale. For more info or reasonable ADA accommodations, call 703-321-7081.

https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/recenter/audrey-moore/42nd-annual-arts-crafts-show