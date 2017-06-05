Atlantic Shores' Seniors Summer Camp

Free dance instruction program for ages 55+ .This fun series runs June 5-August 28, every other Monday from noon-1:00 pm, with a second class from 1:15-2:15. Participants can join at any time, and will learn a wide variety of dance styles, including ballroom, Latin, cultural, line dancing, and Baila Fit. The program is led by Marquita Bianca, one of Hampton Roads' most renowned dance instructors. To register, log onto www.bailafuzion.com or call 757-328-3151.