Atlantic Shores Senior Summer Camp

Sandler Center for the Performing Arts 201 Market Street, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462

Popular, free dance instruction program for ages 55+. Participants can register anytime, and learn a wide variety of dance styles, including Latin/Ballroom partner dancing, dance fitness, line dancing, and yoga. The program is led by Marquita Bianca, one of Hampton Roads' most renowned dance instructors. Two sessions are offered on Mondays; Session One from June 3-July 15; and Session Two from July 22-August 26; with two class times offered each Monday: Noon-1 pm, and 1:15-2:15 pm. To register, log onto www.bailafuzion.com or call 757-328-3151.

Dance, Education & Learning
