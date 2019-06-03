Popular, free dance instruction program for ages 55+. Participants can register anytime, and learn a wide variety of dance styles, including Latin/Ballroom partner dancing, dance fitness, line dancing, and yoga. The program is led by Marquita Bianca, one of Hampton Roads' most renowned dance instructors. Two sessions are offered on Mondays; Session One from June 3-July 15; and Session Two from July 22-August 26; with two class times offered each Monday: Noon-1 pm, and 1:15-2:15 pm. To register, log onto www.bailafuzion.com or call 757-328-3151.
Atlantic Shores Senior Summer Camp
Sandler Center for the Performing Arts 201 Market Street, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462
Sandler Center for the Performing Arts 201 Market Street, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462
Dance, Education & Learning
