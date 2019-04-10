Atlanstis: A New Musical

ATLANTIS: A NEW MUSICAL

April 12 - May 5, 2019

Previews April 10 and 11

The November Theatre

Marjorie Arenstein Stage

Music & Lyrics by Matthew Lee Robinson

Book by Ken Cerniglia, Matthew Lee Robinson & Scott Anderson Morris

Direction by Kristin Hanggi

In collaboration with Greg Schaffert and Glass Half Full Productions

Suggested for ages 8 and up

The new, original musical Atlantis takes us to an idyllic and isolated island just days before its sudden disappearance. When an outsider washes ashore and exposes a dark secret, the faith and duty that bonds all Atlanteans is fractured, giving rise to a new and unexpected leader.

Access for the Blind

Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m

Virginia Rep is delighted to partner with Virginia Voice to offer select Audio Described performances for patrons with blindness or advanced visual impairment. Tactile tours will take place before the performance for patrons to meet some of the actors and touch some of the set pieces and props. Need based assistance with tickets is available.

Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 7:00PM (Preview)

Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 7:00PM (Preview)

Friday, April 12, 2019 at 8:00PM

Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00PM

Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 8:00PM

Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 2:00PM

Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 2:00PM

Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 7:00PM

Friday, April 19, 2019 at 8:00PM

Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00PM

Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 8:00PM

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 7:00PM

Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 7:00PM

Friday, April 26, 2019 at 8:00PM

Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 8:00PM

Sunday, April 28, 2019 at 2:00PM

Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 7:00PM

Friday, May 3, 2019 at 8:00PM

Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 8:00PM

Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:00PM

Tickets start at $36. (Previews $20)

Box Office: (804) 282-2620

Please visit va-rep.org for details.