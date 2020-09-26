ASPIRE DESIGN AND HOME magazine just announced that ASPIRE HOUSE McLean 2020 is rescheduled for September 25 through October 25, 2020.

During this unprecedented time, the move to the fall was a decision based on the safety and wellbeing of everyone involved. Steven Mandel, publisher of ASPIRE DESIGN AND HOME, Mary Douglas Drysdale, design chair and interior architect/designer, as well as Cancer Support Community, the charity partner, look forward to welcoming visitors to the spectacular show house, which will feature the talents of designers, during the month-long event.

This Fall, more than 25 celebrated interior designers will come together to present an exhibition of interior design, fine furnishings, art and technology, all to benefit the Cancer Support Community. Set on nearly an acre of land, the two-story residence is inspired by the classical elements of Monticello and its historic style of 16th-century Venetian architect Andrea Palladio.

Beginning September 26th, 2020, join us Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for a tour through the home, and experience the opulent and innovative designs first hand. General admission tickets are $35 and are good for any day the house is open.

Be among the first to see the Show House at the Exclusive VIP Preview Night: Tickets are available for an exclusive VIP Preview Night on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Tickets are $250 each and include wine tastings, heavy hors d'oeuvres, and entertainment. $200 of each ticket is tax-deductible as a charitable contribution to Cancer Support Community. As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community.

Lynne O’Brien, a member of the Cancer Support Community’s board of directors and longtime McLean-based philanthropist, is serving as chair of the effort’s Benefit Committee, which includes the Preview Party on Friday, September 25 for sponsors, benefit committee members, and other supporters. Additional show house partners include Artisan Builders, Harrison Design, Circa Lighting, Dacor, Pella, Siematic, and Sherwin-Williams.

For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aspire-house-mclean-tickets-92088351739